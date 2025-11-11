HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Season's worst air quality in Delhi today, AQI is 'severe' at 423

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
10:56
image
Delhi woke up to its worst air quality of the season on Tuesday, with the AQI plunging to into the "severe" category at 423. The Centre invoked stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the wake of the deteriorating air quality. 

On Monday, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 24-hour average AQI data showed that Delhi's air quality was 'very poor' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 362. As per the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe". 

Since Diwali, the national capital's air quality has consistently remained in the 'poor' or 'very poor' category, occasionally slipping into the 'severe' zone. Temperatures in the city, too, have continued to dip since last week.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degree celsius 4.1 notches below normal on Tuesday, while the maximum was likely to settle around 28 degree Celsius. On Monday, the city also reported its first cold wave of the season, with the Aya Nagar station recording a minimum temperature of 9.9 degree Celsius. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red Fort blast: Pulwama doctor was driving car
LIVE! Red Fort blast: Pulwama doctor was driving car

Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast
Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast

According to sources, a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

'Who Is Spreading False News About Dharamji?'
'Who Is Spreading False News About Dharamji?'

'Even Wikipedia has fallen for it. Who are these so-called sources spreading false news?'

Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act
Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained
Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained

Delhi Police have detained the owner of a car in connection with an explosion near the Red Fort that resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO