HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Red Fort Car Blast: Prez extends condolences to families of deceased

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
01:06
image
President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed "heartfelt condolences" to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that took place in a moving car near Red Fort in Delhi. 

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that has taken place in Delhi. I pray for quick recovery of those injured," the President, who is on a State Visit to Angola and Botswana, posted on social media platform X. 

A sudden explosion tore through a slow-moving car near the congested Red Fort metro station during Monday evening's rush hour, killing at least eight people and leaving 24 injured besides setting several vehicles ablaze, officials said. The injured were transported to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, located a few kilometres away, they said. The blast shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away, and the bang reverberated as far as the ITO crossing, several kilometres from the site.

TOP STORIES

9 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Red Fort
9 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Red Fort

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

LIVE! Detailed analysis of Delhi blast on Tuesday: Amit Shah
LIVE! Detailed analysis of Delhi blast on Tuesday: Amit Shah

Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah
Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said investigators are keeping all options open while probing the blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives. Teams of Delhi Police, NIA, NSG and forensics have started the probe.

'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'

A high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the Home Minister is being briefed.

Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years
Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi killed at least eight people and injured 24 others, reviving memories of past terror attacks in the city.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO