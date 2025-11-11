HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Red Fort blast: Car trail shows likely link to Pulwama

Tue, 11 November 2025
09:33
image
Delhi Police's initial probe in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort suggests i20 car's trail to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, said Delhi Police's sources. According to the sources, the I-20 car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama. 

The Delhi Police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area near the Red Fort, sources said. According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. 

"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added. Following the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort, the teams of Delhi Police carried out an extensive night-long search operation across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas. 

All hotel registers were thoroughly examined during the raids. During the operation, four individuals were taken into custody for questioning. At least eight people were killed and several were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening. -- ANI

