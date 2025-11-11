Ranveer Singh mourns Delhi blast victims, postpones 'Dhurandhar' trailer launch

22:59





The blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort on Monday evening, killed at least eight people and left several others injured.





Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer wrote, "Horrified by the incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening. My condolences to the families of the bereaved."





In another post, he informed his fans that the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' has been postponed as a " mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast."





"The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon.Thank you for your understanding -- Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandha," a post read by Jio Studios uploaded on Ranveer's Instagram Story. -- ANI

