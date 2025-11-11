HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ranveer Singh mourns Delhi blast victims, postpones 'Dhurandhar' trailer launch

Tue, 11 November 2025
22:59
Actor Ranveer Singh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the terror attack that occurred in Delhi near Red Fort on Monday evening.

The blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort on Monday evening, killed at least eight people and left several others injured.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer wrote, "Horrified by the incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening. My condolences to the families of the bereaved."

In another post, he informed his fans that the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' has been postponed as a " mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast."

"The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon.Thank you for your understanding -- Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandha," a post read by Jio Studios uploaded on Ranveer's Instagram Story. -- ANI

LIVE! Delhi declares Rs 10 lakh aid for kin of Delhi blast victims
LIVE! Delhi declares Rs 10 lakh aid for kin of Delhi blast victims

'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'
'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'

Sources told ANI that the suspect did not follow the usual pattern of a suicide car bombing -- he neither rammed the car into a target nor collided intentionally.

Agencies probe how terror module amassed explosives
Agencies probe how terror module amassed explosives

Security agencies are investigating how a terror module acquired and stored a large quantity of Ammonium Nitrate, suspected to be used in a recent deadly blast. The investigation focuses on the logistics and procurement network of the...

Family says i20 driver was introvert, had few friends
Family says i20 driver was introvert, had few friends

The family of a man suspected of involvement in the Delhi blast near Red Fort metro station has expressed disbelief, stating that he was an introvert focused on his studies and work.

Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

