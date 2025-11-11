HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Prez Murmu speaks to Shah about Delhi blast

Tue, 11 November 2025
15:59
NSG at the blast site
NSG at the blast site
President Droupadi Murmu spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone from Angola on Tuesday and enquired about a blast that took place near the Red Fort here. 

The president is currently on a State visit to Angola and Botswana. Murmu spoke to Shah over the phone from Angola and enquired about the blast that took place near the iconic Red Fort on Monday evening, sources said. The president has conveyed "heartfelt condolences" to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives in the incident. 

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles. PTI

