Police search Lucknow home of Dr Shaheen Shahid

Tue, 11 November 2025
18:38
Representational image
Security checks were stepped up across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a day after the Delhi car blast near the Red Fort that left at least 12 people dead and more than 20 injured, as anti-terror agencies and police teams carried out searches in several cities, including Lucknow. 

In the state capital, a joint team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Lucknow Police and other central agencies conducted an extensive probe at the Muttaqipur residence of Dr. Shaheen Shahid, who was earlier arrested in connection with the Delhi blast case. 

Officials collected documents and questioned family members and neighbours to gather details about Shahid's background, sources said. 

Her father, Syed Ahmad Ansari, told reporters that he was "shocked to hear of her alleged involvement". 

"I have three children. My eldest son is Mohammad Shoaib, who lives here with me. My daughter is Shaheen Shahid and my youngest son is Parvez Ansari."   

"I last spoke to Shaheen about a month ago. I have never heard her mention Dr. Muzammil or anyone connected to such activities," Ansari said. -- PTI

