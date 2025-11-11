HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM arrives in Bhutan

Tue, 11 November 2025
PM Modi shares this image from Bhutan: "Landed in Bhutan. Grateful to Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm and gracious welcome at the airport. This visit reflects the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations. India and Bhutan enjoy a time-tested partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect. I look forward to further strengthening our close ties during this visit," Modi said on X.

The visit comes at a time when Bhutan is hosting the Global Peace Prayer Festival, an event PM Modi will attend, and coincides with the public exposition of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India.

LIVE! Red Fort blast toll rises to 12
Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module on Monday.

Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast
According to sources, a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

'Dharamji Is Critical, But There's Improvement'
'Even Wikipedia has fallen for it. Who are these so-called sources spreading false news?'

Red fort blast: CCTV shows blast suspect alone in car
"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

