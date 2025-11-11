PM arrives in Bhutan

11:10





The visit comes at a time when Bhutan is hosting the Global Peace Prayer Festival, an event PM Modi will attend, and coincides with the public exposition of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India.

PM Modi shares this image from Bhutan: "Landed in Bhutan. Grateful to Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm and gracious welcome at the airport. This visit reflects the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations. India and Bhutan enjoy a time-tested partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect. I look forward to further strengthening our close ties during this visit," Modi said on X.