Narcotics and gold valued over Rs 13 cr seized at Mumbai airport; six arrested

Tue, 11 November 2025
A view of Mumbai airport./File image
Customs officials have seized narcotics and gold valued at Rs 13.84 crore during operations conducted between November 6 and 9 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. 

Six passengers arriving from various international destinations were arrested in connection with the seizures, an official said on Monday. 

Acting on specific intelligence and passenger profiling, Mumbai Customs officers intercepted multiple travellers arriving from Bangkok, Phuket, and Nairobi. 

On November 6, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted with 2.873 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at Rs 2.87 crore. 

On November 7, two passengers from Phuket were intercepted while carrying 4.022 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 4.02 crore. 

On Saturday, two more passengers from Bangkok were held with 3.999 kg of the same substance, valued at Rs 3.99 crore. 

Another passenger from Bangkok was found carrying 2.946 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 2.94 crore, officials said. 

In a separate case on the same day, Customs officers seized 358 grams of 22-carat gold in melted form, valued at Rs 37.74 lakh, from a passenger arriving from Nairobi. 

The narcotics, concealed inside trolley bags, were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The gold was confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act. -- PTI

