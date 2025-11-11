HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MP CM reviews law and order situation, pays tributes to Delhi blast victims

Tue, 11 November 2025
16:45
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday directed officials to maintain strict vigil in the state in the wake of the blast in Delhi that killed at least 12 persons. 

Yadav visited the "situation room" at Mantralaya (state secretariat) and reviewed the law and order situation virtually by interacting with the district collectors. 

Later, Yadav paid tributes to the persons killed in the Delhi blast by observing a two-minute silence at the Panch Sarpanch Mahasammelan at the Jamboori Maidan in Bhopal. 

"We have faith in our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and culprits (of Delhi blast) won't be spared", the chief minister told the gathering, alluding to the virtual end of the Maoist menace. 

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said. -- PTI

