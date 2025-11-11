HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Maha on alert; security upped at Mumbai, railway stations

Tue, 11 November 2025
09:23
High security at CSMT in Mumbai. Pic: Sahil Salvi
A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra following a blast in a car near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi, and security has been stepped up at vital installations in Mumbai and major railway stations, police said. 

A "precautionary alert" has been issued for Mumbai, a senior police official said on Monday. The explosion in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort crossing on Monday evening left nine persons dead and 20 injured, while gutting several vehicles. 

"All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents," a police official said. 

Police were maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai, the official said. Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have intensified patrolling at major railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan, another official said. Dog squads and bomb detection and disposal teams have also been pressed into service to identify suspicious objects at railway stations. The railway police have appealed to passengers to travel cautiously and avoid touching unidentified objects. 

"We are on high alert," a senior RPF official told PTI in Mumbai. According to railway officials, security has been tightened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, and other major stations on the Central Railway network, and at Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai, and other stations on Western Railway. The RPF and GRP personnel were conducting checks on platforms and trains. 

Parcels and baggage were being scanned at key stations, a Central Railway spokesperson said. "All officials have been alerted," a Western Railway spokesperson said, adding that RPF was ensuring proper security in coordination with GRP and local police. In the past, terrorist groups had targeted Mumbai's stations and suburban trains. -- PTI

