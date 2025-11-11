J-K LG Sinha reviews security, operational preparedness

19:37

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha





"Chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, earlier today," Sinha said in a post on X.





The meeting comes in the backdrop of a car blast outside the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi and the recent recovery of explosives and arms from a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind.





The meeting was attended by the secretary, home department, Chandrakar Bharti, director general of police Nalin Prabhat, special DGP S J M Gillani, ADGP CID NItish Kumar and IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi. -- PTI

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness at a high-level meeting in Srinagar.