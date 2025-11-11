HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K LG Sinha reviews security, operational preparedness

Tue, 11 November 2025
19:37
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness at a high-level meeting in Srinagar.

"Chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, earlier today," Sinha said in a post on X.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a car blast outside the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi and the recent recovery of explosives and arms from a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind.

The meeting was attended by the secretary, home department, Chandrakar Bharti, director general of police Nalin Prabhat, special DGP S J M Gillani, ADGP CID NItish Kumar and IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amit Shah instructs forensics to match body samples
LIVE! Amit Shah instructs forensics to match body samples

Did car driver die in blast? Mother's DNA to confirm
Did car driver die in blast? Mother's DNA to confirm

"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

Agencies probe how terror module amassed explosives
Agencies probe how terror module amassed explosives

Security agencies are investigating how a terror module acquired and stored a large quantity of Ammonium Nitrate, suspected to be used in a recent deadly blast. The investigation focuses on the logistics and procurement network of the...

Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

Delhi blast: Ex-landlord of car's first owner to be quizzed
Delhi blast: Ex-landlord of car's first owner to be quizzed

A Gurugram resident was questioned by police regarding a car used in the Red Fort blast, as the car's original owner was once the resident's tenant. The death toll in the explosion has risen to 12.

