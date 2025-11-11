HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
High alert in Bihar phase II polls after Delhi car blast

Tue, 11 November 2025
08:24
Delhi police at the car explosion site
Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar has issued a high alert in the state after a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, just a day before the second phase polling in Bihar. 

Speaking with ANI over the phone, Bihar DGP said that police teams have been put on alert at all borders adjoining Bihar, and intensive checking has also been carried out. 

Bihar DGP have also urged voters to cast their votes in the second phase of the polling fearlessly and without any apprehension assuring that the state has been on high alert for the past 72 hours because of elections 122 constituencies are set to go to the polls in the second phase of elections on Tuesday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning appealed to citizens in Bihar to create another record as voting for the second phase of assembly elections begins. 

Taking to X, the Prime Minister urged first-time Gen Z voters to exercise their franchise and encourage others to do so. "Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting. I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote but also inspire others to do so," PM Modi said. -- ANI

