Exit polls give NDA clear majority in Bihar

19:06

Many exit polls on the Bihar assembly elections have given the ruling National Democratic Alliance government a clean sweep.









The exit poll by People's Insight also predicted an NDA win in Bihar, with 133-148 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to win 87-102 seats.





JVC poll gives NDA 135-150 seats, and 88-103 to the Mahagathbandhan.





Dainik Bhaskar gives the NDA 145-160 seats while the Mahagathbandhan gets 73-91 seats.

The Matrize-IANS exit poll predicts that the NDA will win 147-167 seats, with the BJP and JD-U going neck and neck, while the Opposition Mahagathbandhan has been given 70-90 seats.