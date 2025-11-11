HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Exit polls give NDA clear majority in Bihar

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
19:06
image
Many exit polls on the Bihar assembly elections have given the ruling National Democratic Alliance government a clean sweep.

The Matrize-IANS exit poll predicts that the NDA will win 147-167 seats, with the BJP and JD-U going neck and neck, while the Opposition Mahagathbandhan has been given 70-90 seats. 

The exit poll by People's Insight also predicted an NDA win in Bihar, with 133-148 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to win 87-102 seats.

JVC poll gives NDA 135-150 seats, and 88-103 to the Mahagathbandhan. 

Dainik Bhaskar gives the NDA 145-160 seats while the Mahagathbandhan gets 73-91 seats.

TOP STORIES

Delhi blast handed over to NIA which probes terror cases
Delhi blast handed over to NIA which probes terror cases

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into a blast near the Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), indicating a suspected terror link. The blast claimed 12 lives.

DTC conductor, taxi driver among 12 killed in Red Fort blast
DTC conductor, taxi driver among 12 killed in Red Fort blast

A blast near Delhi's Red Fort has claimed the lives of 12 people, including a young man from Uttar Pradesh, a DTC conductor, and a taxi driver.

LIVE! Exit polls give NDA clear majority in Bihar
LIVE! Exit polls give NDA clear majority in Bihar

'This Election Marks End Of Nitish-Lalu Era'
'This Election Marks End Of Nitish-Lalu Era'

'If the RJD loses it would be out of power for nearly 25 years. Meanwhile, the JD-U will have survival issues if it gets less number of seats.'

Delhi blast: Ex-landlord of car's first owner to be quizzed
Delhi blast: Ex-landlord of car's first owner to be quizzed

A Gurugram resident was questioned by police regarding a car used in the Red Fort blast, as the car's original owner was once the resident's tenant. The death toll in the explosion has risen to 12.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO