Esha Deol refutes reports of father Dharmendra's demise

Tue, 11 November 2025
09:52
Esha Deol's Instagram post
Actress Esha Deol, daughter of actor Dharmendra, has refuted the rumours of his father's demise on Tuesday. While addressing the media reports which stated that the actor Dharmendra has passed away, actress Esha Deol refuted the same, stating he is "stable and recovering" and asks for the privacy of her family. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha Deol wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after his health worsened on Monday. As soon as the news came out, fans were left worried, with celebrities also rushing to the hospital to visit the actor.

Earlier today, amid the growing concerns, Sunny Deol shared an update on Dharmendra's health condition, stating that his father remains in a stable condition under observation and further urged everyone to pray for the actor's speedy recovery. 

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," as per a statement from Sunny Deol's team. -- ANI

