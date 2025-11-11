HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi declares Rs 10 lakh aid for kin of Delhi blast victims

Tue, 11 November 2025
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the blast near the Red Fort on Monday that claimed 12 lives. 

The chief minister said in a statement that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those rendered permanently disabled, Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained serious injuries and Rs 20,000 to those who sustained minor injuries in the blast. 

The high-intensity blast took place in a car at a traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 and injuring 20 others, officials said. 

"An ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of those who lost their lives, Rs 5 lakh to those who have been permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh to those who are seriously injured. The government will also ensure proper and quality medical treatment for all the injured," Gupta said in a post on X. 

The concerned departments have been instructed to prioritise the relief distribution process, and make sure that every eligible person receives compensation without any delay. -- PTI

