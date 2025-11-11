HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: Security beefed up in Kolkata ahead of India-SAfrica Test

Tue, 11 November 2025
In the wake of the blast in Delhi, heavy security arrangements have been put in place in and around Kolkata, where the first cricket Test between India and South Africa is set to begin at Eden Gardens this week, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. 

Amid heightened vigilance, Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Verma on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with officers at various levels. 

The 25-minute meeting focused on strengthening security measures across the city and ensuring readiness for any emergency, the officer said. 

On the security front for the upcoming Test at Eden Gardens, the officer said adequate measures are being taken to prevent any attempt to disturb peace in the city. 

"The police are taking all necessary steps. We held meetings yesterday and again today to ensure there are no lapses. Adequate security has been arranged for the venue, both teams, and their management. We do not foresee any problems," Verma told reporters. 

The commissioner, along with other senior police officers, also visited Eden Gardens to review the security arrangements personally. 

Long queues were seen outside ticket counters ahead of the much-anticipated Test match. 

"The number of police personnel deployed at all ticket sale points has been increased to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident. Patrolling around the stadium has also been intensified," the officer added. -- PTI

