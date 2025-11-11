Delhi blast major security lapse: Tej Pratap

17:23





"It was a major security lapse. The government must take serious cognisance of it and apprehend the perpetrators," the former Bihar minister told reporters in Patna.





A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring many.





Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said women were actively taking part in the ongoing second phase of the Bihar assembly polls.





Voting is underway for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls, amid tight security arrangements. Yadav is contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency. -- PTI

Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday said the blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which left 12 people dead, was a result of a major security lapse.