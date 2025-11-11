HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast major security lapse: Tej Pratap

Tue, 11 November 2025
17:23
Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday said the blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which left 12 people dead, was a result of a major security lapse. 

"It was a major security lapse. The government must take serious cognisance of it and apprehend the perpetrators," the former Bihar minister told reporters in Patna. 

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring many. 

Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said women were actively taking part in the ongoing second phase of the Bihar assembly polls. 

Voting is underway for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls, amid tight security arrangements. Yadav is contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency. -- PTI

UK issues travel advisory after Delhi blast
LIVE! UK issues travel advisory after Delhi blast

Delhi blast handed over to NIA which probes terror cases
Delhi blast handed over to NIA which probes terror cases

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into a blast near the Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), indicating a suspected terror link. The blast claimed 12 lives.

'Some parts of bodies flew into Jain Mandir compound'
'Some parts of bodies flew into Jain Mandir compound'

'I saw dismembered bodies everywhere. Some of the body parts even came under my feet'

From Faridabad to Red Fort: Tracking i20's 11-hour trail
From Faridabad to Red Fort: Tracking i20's 11-hour trail

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort. Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm,...

'Delhi, Manipur, Pulwama, Pehalgam: Have we got answers?'
'Delhi, Manipur, Pulwama, Pehalgam: Have we got answers?'

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticizes Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him 'incompetent' and demanding his resignation following a deadly blast in Delhi, citing intelligence failure and lack of accountability.

