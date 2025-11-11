HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act

Tue, 11 November 2025
08:37
Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the blast near Red Fort that claimed nine lives, officials said. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police.

The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals. According to a senior police officer, an FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act and sections of the BNS. 

The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack. A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, officials said. PTI

9 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Red Fort
9 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Red Fort

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained
Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained

Delhi Police have detained the owner of a car in connection with an explosion near the Red Fort that resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah
Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said investigators are keeping all options open while probing the blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives. Teams of Delhi Police, NIA, NSG and forensics have started the probe.

