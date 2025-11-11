CCTV footage shows blast suspect alone in car

07:45

The car involved in the Delhi blast





According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time.





"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.





Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.





"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," the Delhi Police said.

