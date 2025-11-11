HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tracking the death car from Faridabad to Red Fort

Tue, 11 November 2025
The Delhi Police on Tuesday found the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car, in which the blast near the Lal Quila metro station took place on Monday evening.

The car blast claimed the lives of at least 12 people, while several others were left injured.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the car had departed from Faridabad for the Red Fort 11 hours prior and had passed through several locations during the journey.

The CCTV footage revealed that the car was first seen outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

At 8:13 am, the car crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi; meanwhile, it was spotted near a petrol pump close to the Okhla Industrial Area at 8:20 am.

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort. 

Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm, a powerful explosion occurred inside the moving car.

In a latest development, Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added.

Investigators are also probing if the actual target of the attack was at another location since the car was moving slowly. Investigators are looking at all possible angles.

It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and apprehended two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in the matter on early Monday.

Agencies are currently investigating the matter and are working to uncover the full intent behind the blast, while continuing efforts to identify all those involved and the sequence of events that led to the incident. -- ANI

LIVE! Arrested doc was tasked with setting up Jaish's Women Wing
LIVE! Arrested doc was tasked with setting up Jaish's Women Wing

'We took stones for India:' Doc's family denies terror links
'We took stones for India:' Doc's family denies terror links

Shakil said his family, who are farmers by occupation, have been targeted by stone-pelters in the past for being nationalists.

Red Fort blast: Mother of i20 driver called for DNA test
Red Fort blast: Mother of i20 driver called for DNA test

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

All those responsible...: Modi's warning from Bhutan
All those responsible...: Modi's warning from Bhutan

"I understand the plight of those affected by the blast," he said, stressing that today the entire nation stands with the families of the victims.

Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert
Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Till last night, nine people were confirmed to have died in the blast and 20 others were injured, officials said.

