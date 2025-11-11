HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bomb scare calls pour in after Red Fort blast; all false alarms

Tue, 11 November 2025
17:32
Hours after the bomb blast near Red Fort killing 12 people, the Delhi Fire Services received five calls about "unclaimed" vehicles and bags, all of which later turned out to be false alarms, an official said on Tuesday. 

According to DFS officials, the calls started pouring in soon after news of the explosion spread, reflecting heightened public anxiety across the city.

"The first call was received at 9.15 pm from Bijwasan, reporting an unclaimed bag. We rushed a fire vehicle immediately dispatched to the spot, but nothing suspicious was found," the DFS official said.

He further said that minutes later, at 9.27 pm, another call came from Vasant Vihar about an unclaimed car. 

Similarly, one fire tender was sent to the location and returned around 10.15 pm after verification.

Another was received at 9.34 pm, in which an alert was made from Sector 13 in Dwarka, followed by a 9.35 pm alert from near Kashmere Gate, both concerning unattended cars.

"The final call of the night came from Signature Bridge, Khajuri Khas, at 10.01 pm, also regarding an unclaimed vehicle. All the reported objects turned out to be harmless. However, each call was attended to with full seriousness in coordination with local police," the official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UK issues travel advisory after Delhi blast
LIVE! UK issues travel advisory after Delhi blast

Delhi blast handed over to NIA which probes terror cases
Delhi blast handed over to NIA which probes terror cases

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into a blast near the Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), indicating a suspected terror link. The blast claimed 12 lives.

'Some parts of bodies flew into Jain Mandir compound'
'Some parts of bodies flew into Jain Mandir compound'

'I saw dismembered bodies everywhere. Some of the body parts even came under my feet'

From Faridabad to Red Fort: Tracking i20's 11-hour trail
From Faridabad to Red Fort: Tracking i20's 11-hour trail

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort. Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm,...

'Delhi, Manipur, Pulwama, Pehalgam: Have we got answers?'
'Delhi, Manipur, Pulwama, Pehalgam: Have we got answers?'

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticizes Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him 'incompetent' and demanding his resignation following a deadly blast in Delhi, citing intelligence failure and lack of accountability.

