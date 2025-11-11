Amit Shah instructs forensics to match body samples

19:43

Union Home Minister Amit Shah





He also directed the FSL to match and investigate the sample specimens collected from the spot of the Delhi blast and come up with the details of the incident at the earliest.





The directives were given following the second security review meeting chaired by Shah.





The meeting was attended by the director of the Forensic Science Services, and the chief director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, among others, sources said.





Shah has said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast, and will go in-depth into the incident.





The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people, injuring 20 and gutting several vehicles. -- PTI

