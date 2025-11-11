HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra and others react to Delhi car blast

Tue, 11 November 2025
File image of actor Allu Arjun
Prominent celebrities like Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karan Johar have condoled the deaths in the bomb blast near Red Fort and asked others to stay "alert and informed". 

At least 12 people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. 

Arjun shared a story on his Instagram handle and said he is deeply saddened by the tragic incident. 

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families, and I wish for peace to prevail once again," he wrote. 

Priyanka uploaded a story on Instagram, calling the visuals from the incident "devastating". 

"It's devastating to see the visuals from Read Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak. My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and my condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and alert," she said. 

Karan wrote, "My heart goes out to all the victims and the ones affected by the recent tragedy in New Delhi. Sending all my love and prayers to the families. Please stay safe and alert during this time." 

Ishaan Khatter said, "Please stay safe and stay informed, Delhi. Disturbed to hear about the blast." Vaani Kapoor also uploaded a post on her Instagram story. 

"Prayers for the families, the first responders, and every heart shaken today," she wrote. -- PTI

