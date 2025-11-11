56 inch must answer: Cong's Patole on Red Fort blast

11:05





Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Patole lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that "56 inch" must answer for the national capital being unsafe.





"Now is the time for them (the BJP and the central government) to answer. If our capital, Delhi, is not safe, 56 inch must answer for this. We do not want to play politics over this. Our concern is that our country is unsafe, and the central government is accountable for this," the Congress leader said.





Offering condolences to the victims' kin, former Maharashtra Congress chief Patole said that his party has always voiced against those attempting to undermine the country's security.





"We condemn this incident. May God give strength to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The Congress have always raised its voice against those who try to undermine the country's security. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, clarified our stance when the Pahalgam incident occurred, stating that we are with the government and that it is time to give an answer to Pakistan. However, the way the BJP government have politicised the incident in the name of 'Operation Sindoor' has been evident to the whole country," he said.





Speaking on the ongoing assembly polls in Bihar, the Congress leader alleged that VVPAT machines were spotted lying on roads after the conclusion of the first phase of polling in the state. He said that there were attempts to "rig elections somehow".





"The way the first phase of the election happened, VVPAT machines were spotted lying on the roads, and CCTV footage of strong rooms is being shut down. The country's home minister has been residing in Patna, and the CCTV footage of his hotel is also closed. This suggests that the BJP and its allies are losing, so they are trying to rig the election somehow," Patole said.





He added that Congress is expected to win more seats in the second phase of the assembly polls and help form a government with Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister. "However, it is clear that Congress and its alliance are gaining a majority. Congress is expected to secure most seats in the second phase of the election, which is being held today, and we will form our government under the leadership of Tejashwi," Patole said. -- ANI

