HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

14.55% turnout till 9 am in second phase of Bihar polls

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
10:13
image
A total of 14.55 per cent of the 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of voting in the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar on Tuesday, an official said. 

Gayaji district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 15.97, followed by Kishanganj (15.81) and Jamui (15.77). Bhagalpur district recorded the lowest turnout of 13.43 per cent till 9 am. Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls amid tight security arrangements, he said. 

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged electors to exercise their franchise in the final phase of polling and set a new voting record. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red Fort blast: Pulwama doctor was driving car
LIVE! Red Fort blast: Pulwama doctor was driving car

Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast
Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, detonators used in Red Fort blast

According to sources, a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

'Who Is Spreading False News About Dharamji?'
'Who Is Spreading False News About Dharamji?'

'Even Wikipedia has fallen for it. Who are these so-called sources spreading false news?'

Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act
Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained
Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained

Delhi Police have detained the owner of a car in connection with an explosion near the Red Fort that resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO