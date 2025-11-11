14.55% turnout till 9 am in second phase of Bihar polls

10:13





Gayaji district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 15.97, followed by Kishanganj (15.81) and Jamui (15.77). Bhagalpur district recorded the lowest turnout of 13.43 per cent till 9 am. Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls amid tight security arrangements, he said.





The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged electors to exercise their franchise in the final phase of polling and set a new voting record. -- PTI

A total of 14.55 per cent of the 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of voting in the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar on Tuesday, an official said.