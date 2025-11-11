HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
12 killed, 27 injured in suicide attack outside court in Islamabad

Tue, 11 November 2025
16:10
Representational image
A suicide bomber on Tuesday detonated his explosives near a police vehicle outside a court in Pakistan's capital, killing at least 12 people and wounding 27 others, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said. Naqvi, who visited the site of the blast, said the attacker wanted to enter the court complex, but on failure, he detonated his explosives near a police vehicle at the gate of the building in the G-11 area of the capital at 12.39 pm (local time). 

The minister said that 12 people were killed and 27 others injured, including security personnel and a lawyer, in the blast near the Islamabad District Judicial Complex. No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack, but such strikes are usually carried out by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistani (TTP). -- PTI

