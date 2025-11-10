HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will bring Tatas back in Bengal after 2026: BJP

Mon, 10 November 2025
Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins the 2026 Assembly elections, it will bring back the Tata group for investment in the state.

He also claimed that there will be 'no bribery and corrupt middlemen' if the BJP forms a government in the state next year.

"I promise that if the BJP comes to power in the 2026 Assembly polls, Tata will invest in a big way in Bengal and won't have to leave in such an unceremonious manner," Adhikari said, referring to the decision of Tata Motors to leave Singur in October 2008.

Speaking at a party rally in Burdwan town on Sunday, Adhikari claimed that while announcing the exit of Tata group's automobile project in Singur, Ratan Tata had said a 'trigger was put at his head symbolically to quit Bengal'.

"The then Tata group chairman said he was leaving 'bad M' and going to 'good M'. He indicated Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM, as bad and good M, respectively," the BJP leader claimed.

"We will ensure employment through OMR sheets transparently. There will be no bribery and corrupt middlemen. The state is saddled with 8 lakh crore loan, has 2.15 crore unemployed, 60 lakh migrant labourers. All these will be things of the past and Bengal will be on the fast track of economic progress," Adhikari said.

Accusing the TMC of opposing SIR to help illegal infiltrators, the BJP leader said, "All those Bangladeshi and Myanmarese Muslims given voter ID cards and ration cards illegally by the TMC will be detected, detained and deported following the SIR exercise."   -- PTI

