HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Security beefed up across Delhi, border areas after blast

Mon, 10 November 2025
Share:
20:14
A view of the blast site near Red Fort in Delhi./ANI on X
A view of the blast site near Red Fort in Delhi./ANI on X
The Delhi police ramped up security checks across the national capital in the wake of the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition in Haryana's Faridabad, an officer said on Monday. 

The arms were seized from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in the neighbouring city. 

As it happened, a high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort Monday evening, leaving multiple vehicles in flames and window panes in smithereens. 

Several people are feared injured, officials said. 

The police have enhanced surveillance at all border points connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Security has been stepped up in sensitive zones such as railway stations, and metro premises. 

An officer said all district units, including the Special Cell and Crime Branch, have been put on alert, and teams have been directed to conduct random checks of vehicles and lodges near the Delhi-Haryana border. 

"Extra pickets have been deployed, especially at Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur borders, while patrols have been intensified," the officer said. 

The Haryana police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Muzammil from Faridabad's Dhauj area, and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

8 killed, 24 hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded
8 killed, 24 hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

LIVE! 'Saw body parts on road, several cars damaged'
LIVE! 'Saw body parts on road, several cars damaged'

Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery
Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery

Delhi Police have increased security measures across the city following the recovery of suspected ammonium nitrate and arms in Faridabad, Haryana. The heightened security includes increased surveillance at border points and sensitive zones.

Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed an interstate and transnational terror module of Jaish-e-Mohamamd and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits by arresting seven persons, including two doctors, and recovering arms and ammunition,...

'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'
'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'

'This will be a close election. At least now, it appears that the NDA has an edge.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO