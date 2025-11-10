'Saw body parts on road, several cars damaged'

20:42

Damaged vehicles at the blast site near Red Fort in Delhi./ANI Photo





Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.





Local resident, Rajdhar Pandey, said, "I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion, my windows shook... I live nearby."





Another local said, "When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged."





One Shopkeeper also said, "I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..."





A team from the Delhi Police's Special Cell has also arrived to investigate the incident, as authorities scramble to determine the cause. -- ANI

