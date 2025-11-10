HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Saw body parts on road, several cars damaged'

Mon, 10 November 2025
Share:
20:42
Damaged vehicles at the blast site near Red Fort in Delhi./ANI Photo
Damaged vehicles at the blast site near Red Fort in Delhi./ANI Photo
A massive explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station in the heart of the national capital on Monday evening, triggering a blaze that engulfed three to four nearby vehicles through the densely populated area.

Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.

Local resident, Rajdhar Pandey, said, "I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion, my windows shook... I live nearby."

Another local said, "When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged."

One Shopkeeper also said, "I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..."

A team from the Delhi Police's Special Cell has also arrived to investigate the incident, as authorities scramble to determine the cause. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

8 killed, 24 hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded
8 killed, 24 hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

LIVE! 'Saw body parts on road, several cars damaged'
LIVE! 'Saw body parts on road, several cars damaged'

Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery
Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery

Delhi Police have increased security measures across the city following the recovery of suspected ammonium nitrate and arms in Faridabad, Haryana. The heightened security includes increased surveillance at border points and sensitive zones.

Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed an interstate and transnational terror module of Jaish-e-Mohamamd and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits by arresting seven persons, including two doctors, and recovering arms and ammunition,...

'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'
'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'

'This will be a close election. At least now, it appears that the NDA has an edge.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO