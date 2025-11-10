HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Salman Khan arrives at hospital to check on Dharmendra's health

Mon, 10 November 2025
23:18
Actor Salman Khan/ANI Photo
Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier today (November 10), leaving fans concerned about his health.

On Monday evening, his family members, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya, were spotted arriving at the hospital. 

A while ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reached the hospital to check on Dharmendra's health.

As per the statement shared by Dharmendra's family, "Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

More details regarding his health are awaited.

The ''He-Man' of Bollywood has a cinematic career spanning over six decades, and he has worked in more than 300 films. -- ANI

