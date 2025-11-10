HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rewa-Delhi flight service begins, MP CM says it will boost tourism in Vindhya

Mon, 10 November 2025
20:30
image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually flagged off the first commercial flight from Rewa Airport to Delhi on Monday, which will boost connectivity and tourism in the Vindhya region, known as the land of white tigers, where sacred pilgrimage sites are located.

"With the launch, Madhya Pradesh has established a leading position in the aviation sector across the country. The Rewa-Delhi-Rewa flight service, which is launching today, is opening new doors for development in the Vindhya region. An area once lacking rail access is now receiving air service," Yadav said, noting that Rewa is a major industrial and religious centre in eastern MP.

Rich in mineral wealth and industry, this region is also associated with the sacred pilgrimage sites of Maa Sharda Dham, Maihar, and Chitrakoot.

"This flight service will enhance connectivity to Bandhavgarh National Park, Panna National Park, Khajuraho, and Amarkantak, the chief minister said.

In a congratulatory message to the people on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Renowned for its rich historical, cultural, and natural landscape, Rewa is now reaching new heights with air connectivity. -- PTI

