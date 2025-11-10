Red Fort blast: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta appeals to people to avoid rumours

23:13

NIA team at blast site in Delhi/ANI Photo





"I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly," she said.





All possible help is being ensured for the affected people, and teams of Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough probe into the entire matter, she said in a post on X.





"I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain calm. Please rely only on official information issued by police and the administration," the chief minister said.





The explosion in a slow moving vehicle near the Red Fort crossing at 6.52 pm on Monday left at least eight dead and around 20 injured, police said. -- PTI

