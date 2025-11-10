HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Popular Lenskart IPO opens in loss at Rs 395 per share

Mon, 10 November 2025
10:33
Much talked about, Lenskart solutions made a weak debut on Monday, listing at a discount of 1.74 per cent to the issue price. The stock opened at Rs 395 per share on the exchanges, against the IPO issue price of Rs 402, resulting in a loss of Rs 7 per share for IPO investors on listing. 

Soon after listing the share to Rs 356, down approximately 10 per cent.. The company's public issue was subscribed 28.3 times, led by strong participation from institutional investors (18.2x), followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (23.79x) and retail investors (7.5x). 

Despite the robust subscription numbers, the IPO had faced criticism from market participants over high valuation concerns, which appears to have weighed on investor sentiment during its market debut.

Earlier in an exclusive conversation with ANI the Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal highlighted three major areas where the funds from the public issue would be directed: store expansion, technology advancement, and brand building across global markets. 

"The current objects of offer are largely for penetrating. We have 2,600 stores, we want to open more stores," he said, noting that Lenskart aims to deepen its reach across cities and towns. He added that technology would continue to be a central focus for the company. 

"In technology, we have invested heavily, whether it is supply chain, technology etc., especially with smart glasses coming up, we will continuously invest in it," Bansal stated. -- ANI

