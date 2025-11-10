HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM Modi discusses Delhi blast with Amit Shah

Mon, 10 November 2025
21:10
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the situation after a blast near the Red Fort here on Monday evening claimed at least eight lives, and spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah, government sources said. 

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort metro station, gutting several vehicles, officials said. 

According to government sources, PM Modi has taken stock of the situation. 

He also spoke with Home Minister Shah and took an update, they said. 

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. 

The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. 

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association showed the magnitude of the blast. 

A body could be seen lying on a vehicle. Another video showed a mangled body on the road. -- PTI

