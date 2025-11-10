HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'PM lied on Nehru and Vande Mataram'

Mon, 10 November 2025
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls out the PM for saying important paras of the Vande Mataram were dropped in 1937: "This detailed article by Semanti Ghosh in today's Ananda Bazar Patrika totally debunks and exposes the PM's lies on Nehru and Vande Mataram. It explains how and why Rabindranath Tagore was responsible for it becoming the national song. The PM must apologise to the people of West Bengal especially and to the nation as well. The author herself is a daughter of one of the famous poets of West Bengal, Shankha Ghosh."

LIVE! What a terrible thing for democracy!: Trump on BBC
'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'
'This will be a close election. At least now, it appears that the NDA has an edge.'

Pawar land deal: Tehsildar issued order to evict BSI
Days after the controversial 40-acre Pune land deal by a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, a now-suspended tehsildar issued an eviction notice to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), a long-standing...

'Zohran Mamdani Has A Very Complicated Identity'
'He knew the world's eyes were on him, and he had to speak directly to the fears that immigrants in New York feel right now.'

BBC execs quit amid row over 'doctoring' Trump speech
Two top executives at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) resigned on Sunday amid an escalating scandal over impartiality and bias, as reported by CNN.

