'PM lied on Nehru and Vande Mataram'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls out the PM for saying important paras of the Vande Mataram were dropped in 1937: "This detailed article by Semanti Ghosh in today's Ananda Bazar Patrika totally debunks and exposes the PM's lies on Nehru and Vande Mataram. It explains how and why Rabindranath Tagore was responsible for it becoming the national song. The PM must apologise to the people of West Bengal especially and to the nation as well. The author herself is a daughter of one of the famous poets of West Bengal, Shankha Ghosh."