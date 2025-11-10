HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Perpetrators of terror will be brought to justice swiftly: TN BJP chief

Mon, 10 November 2025
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday strongly condemned the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi and expressed confidence that the perpetrators of the heinous act of terror will be brought to justice swiftly. 

Nagenthran said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the explosion near Lal Qila Metro Station in New Delhi near the Red Fort. 

"Initial reports mention that eight people have lost their lives. This act of senseless violence, targeting innocent civilians, that too near such a historic monument, is strongly condemned," he said in a post on 'X.' 

Further, he said: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the kin and kith of those who have lost their lives, and my prayers are with all the injured for their speedy recovery. I am confident that the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror will be brought to justice swiftly." 

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people. -- PTI

