Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained

A damaged car in blast near Red Fort in Delhi.





The police have detained the car's owner, identified as Mohammed Salman, in Haryana's Gurugram.





Salman had sold his car to a person in Okhla, the official said, adding that the car was registered in his name and had a Haryana registration number plate.





The Delhi police along with the Gurugram police detained Mohammed Salman on Monday and is questioning him about the car.





He had sold it to a person in Okhla named Devendra.





Later, the vehicle was again sold to someone in Ambala and police are tracing the people, a senior police officer said. -- PTI

