Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained

The Delhi police detained the owner of a car in which an explosion occurred near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, an official said.
The police have detained the car's owner, identified as Mohammed Salman, in Haryana's Gurugram.
Salman had sold his car to a person in Okhla, the official said, adding that the car was registered in his name and had a Haryana registration number plate.
The Delhi police along with the Gurugram police detained Mohammed Salman on Monday and is questioning him about the car.
He had sold it to a person in Okhla named Devendra.
Later, the vehicle was again sold to someone in Ambala and police are tracing the people, a senior police officer said. -- PTI