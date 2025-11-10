HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Must ensure no new Jinnah ever rises again in India: Yogi

Mon, 10 November 2025
13:12
Invoking All-India Muslim League leaders Mohammad Ali Jinah and Mohammad Ali Jauhar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said those who oppose the national song Vande Mataram are insulting India's unity and integrity. 

"Even today, we would expect that everyone living in India would be loyal to the nation and work for its unity," Adityanath said while participating in Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) and collective singing of Vande Mataram in Gorakhpur. 

He said, "It is now our duty to identify and oppose all elements that divide society, whether in the name of caste, region, or language. These divisions are part of a conspiracy to create new Jinnahs. Adityanath urged people to ensure that no new Jinnah ever arises in India again, and if anyone dares to challenge the nation's integrity, we must bury such divisive intent before it can take root. Every citizen of India must stand united for this cause," the chief minister said.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah served as the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until the inception of Pakistan on 14 August 1947. He then became Pakistan's first governor-general until his death a year later in 1948. Mohammad Ali Jauhar was the co-founder of the All-India Muslim League. PTI

