Jaish-backed docs raised terror funds, radicalised people

The university where Muzammil one of the accused taught





The operation was carried out jointly by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir Police and 2,900 kg of IED-making material was recovered besides other arms and ammunition.





Two doctors, including one in Faridabad, from whom arms and ammunition were recovered earlier, were also among the arrested.





"In a major counter-terrorism success, J-K Police has busted an inter-state and transnational terror module, linked with proscribed terrorist organisations JeM and AGuH. The operation has led to the arrest of key operatives and recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, during coordinated searches in J-K and other states," a police spokesman said.





Giving details of the case, the spokesman said on October 19, multiple JeM posters were found pasted at different locations in Bunpora Nowgam area of the city here, threatening and intimidating police and security forces.





Accordingly, a case was registered under various sections of the UAPA Act, BNS, Explosive Substance Act, and Arms Act at Police Station Nowgam and investigation was taken up. "The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries," the spokesman said. He said the group has been using encrypted channels, for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement and logistics.





"Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs," he added.





During the course of investigation, the seven accused were arrested. The spokesman identified the arrested as Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, all residents of Nowgam, Srinagar, Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of a mosque), resident of Shopian, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha, resident of Wakura area of Ganderbal, Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, resident of Koil area of Pulwama, and Dr. Adeel, resident of Wanpora area of Kulgam. Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie was arrested with around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his rented accommodation in Faridabad. Ganaie is a teacher at Al Falaha University. -- PTI

