India working for safe release of 5 Indians abducted in Mali

11:41





In an X post, the embassy wrote, "The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of kidnapping of five of our nationals in Mali on 6 Nov 2025. The Embassy has been working closely with the Malian authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible."





The abduction comes amid escalating instability in Mali, where terrorist group al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group is tightening its grip around the capital, Bamako.





The group, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam al-Muslimin (JNIM), has intensified attacks on highways, fuel convoys, and security forces, threatening to isolate the city from the rest of the country, as per CNN.





Fuel shortages have begun to hit Bamako after terrorists cut off key supply routes, ambushed tanker trucks, and attacked military patrols. CNN reported that many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, have issued urgent advisories, asking their citizens to leave Mali due to the "unpredictable security situation." -- ANI

The Embassy of India in Bamako said it is "aware of the unfortunate incident" involving the kidnapping of five Indian nationals in Mali on November 6 and is working closely with local authorities and the concerned company to ensure their "safe release as quickly as possible."