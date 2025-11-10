'I love PM Modi a bit too much'

15:17





Speaking with ANI, he dismissed the idea of a post-poll alliance after the Bihar elections, stating he's "not going anywhere" and will remain part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). When asked if Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi might approach him to join the opposition, similar to how his father Ram Vilas Paswan was approached by Sonia Gandhi in 2002, Paswan said that while he does communicate with Priyanka Gandhi, he said, "I do speak with Priyanka ji, and I want to emphasise again that as long as my Prime Minister is there, I am absolutely not going anywhere. My dedication and my love remain. I love him a bit too much," Chirag Paswan said.





Reflecting on his father's political acumen, Paswan recalled how Ram Vilas Paswan was often referred to as a "mausam vaigyanik" (weatherman) for his ability to predict political outcomes, with alliances he joined eventually coming to power.





Talking about the early days of his party, Chirag Paswan noted that the LJP was formed in 2000 and initially aligned with the NDA. However, the party parted ways with the alliance in 2002 and later joined the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ahead of the 2004 elections, receiving a warm welcome from then-Congress President Sonia Gandhi.





"I am the son of Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Whoever has seen his politics knows that the same values are within me because I am a part of him. My leader and my party have never entered into a post-poll alliance, no matter how many people called him a "weatherman."





"Whichever alliance he chose to go with always came to power. For example, in 2000, my party was formed. Around 2002, my father parted ways with the NDA, and in 2004, when Sonia ji walked on foot during her campaign, my father joined the UPA," Chirag Paswan said.





Describing Ram Vilas Paswan's shift to the UPA as a "good omen," Chirag Paswan remarked that nobody expected the UPA to come to power at the time, yet once Ram Vilas aligned with them, the government was formed. -- ANI

