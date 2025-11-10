HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

How Dr Reddy's Labs lost Rs 2.16 cr to cyber fraud

Mon, 10 November 2025
Share:
11:51
image
The Bengaluru police have launched a probe into a cyber fraud case where hackers allegedly infiltrated the official email communication between city-based Group Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, successfully diverting a payment of Rs 2.16 crore to a fraudulent account. According to an FIR registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru City, the fraud was reported by Mahesh Babu K, a senior executive with Group Pharmaceuticals.

The company stated it was expecting a payment of Rs 2.16 crore from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for goods supplied. During the course of their business, they had supplied goods to Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and were due to receive a payment of Rs 2.16 crore, the FIR stated. 

However, on November 3, hackers allegedly gained unauthorised access to the email communication between the two companies and sent fraudulent emails to Dr Reddy's finance and accounts team, impersonating officials of Group Pharmaceuticals and providing false bank account details, it said. 

As a result, Dr Reddy's Laboratories transferred the payment of Rs 2.16 crore on November 4 to the fraudulent bank account, it added. The complainant requested the police to immediately freeze the fraudulent account and recover the misappropriated amount. 

The complainant requested the police to immediately freeze the fraudulent account and recover the misappropriated amount.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on November 5 against unknown cyber fraudsters under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said. 
-- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Nitish health fine, travels 250km daily; he's CM face'
LIVE! 'Nitish health fine, travels 250km daily; he's CM face'

BJP questions K'taka govt over video of namaaz at airport
BJP questions K'taka govt over video of namaaz at airport

A viral video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaaz at Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has ignited a political controversy, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party taking strong...

'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'
'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'

'This will be a close election. At least now, it appears that the NDA has an edge.'

Himanta's latest: Muslims becoming affluent, could mean...
Himanta's latest: Muslims becoming affluent, could mean...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that apart from demographic change, the state is also witnessing an "economic shift", with Muslims becoming more prosperous, and said this could mean that the "surrender of the Assamese...

Who Said Nitish Kumar Is Ill?
Who Said Nitish Kumar Is Ill?

Despite claims that he is tired and unwell, Nitish Kumar has addressed 84 election rallies, urging voters to give him 'one more chance'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO