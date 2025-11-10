HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
High alert, strict security at all railway stations in Delhi

Mon, 10 November 2025
23:54
Police and other officials at the blast site in New Delhi
The Railway Protection Force, in close coordination with the Government Railway Police, is on high alert with strict security arrangements at all stations in the Delhi-NCR region following a bomb blast near the Red Fort that killed eight people and injured many on Monday. 

The Northern Railway said on Monday that security arrangements at major stations such as New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Ghaziabad have been reviewed, with all possible measures taken to enhance security without causing inconvenience to passengers. 

"All railway officials and security personnel deployed at these stations are on high alert with strict security arrangements. RPF staffers have been deployed at various points, including station entry gates, exit gates and platforms," Himanshu Upadhyay, chief public relations officer, Northern Railway, said. 

"Multiple dog squads have been pressed into service for checking passengers' luggage as well as the premises in and around stations," Upadhyay added. -- PTI

8 killed, 9 vehicles gutted in car blast near Red Fort
The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

LIVE! Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'
A high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the Home Minister is being briefed.

Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years
A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi killed at least eight people and injured 24 others, reviving memories of past terror attacks in the city.

'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'
Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.

