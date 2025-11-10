HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt Taps IISc For Critical Minerals Research

Mon, 10 November 2025
The ministry of mines has recognised the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, as one of the centres of excellence (CoE) under the National Critical Minerals Mission, a 16,300 crore initiative to bolster the country's self-reliance in minerals essential for clean energy, defence and advanced technologies.

The newly established CoE at IISc will set up an Integrated Critical Minerals Research and Development Facility covering the entire value chain from exploration and extraction to processing and recycling.

It will design modular pilot-scale plants using indigenous process and equipment technologies to reduce import dependence and drive sustainable growth.

The CoE will also collaborate with industry partners to translate research into scalable industrial solutions.

"This milestone marks a decisive step toward building India's indigenous capabilities in the critical-mineral value chain right from exploration to processing and recycling," said Omprakash Subbarao, CEO, FSID CORE at IISc.

IISc will pioneer a greener lithium-ion battery recycling process, offering a sustainable alternative to the conventional black-mass route currently exported due to inefficient recovery systems.

To support India's Green Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Mission, the Institute will also recycle platinum group elements (PGEs) from spent auto catalysts, targeting up to 90 per cent recovery efficiency through high-throughput systems integrated with PGE separation and purification technologies.

Given the volatility in global supply chains, India's reliance on imported rare earths and strategic minerals highlights the urgency of indigenous R&D.

From toys to satellites, critical minerals underpin modern manufacturing and innovation.

While India has built strong capabilities in semiconductors, digital infrastructure, and mobility, sustained progress depends on developing core material technologies at home.

-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard

