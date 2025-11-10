HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dharmendra under observation, please pray for his health: Hema Malini

Mon, 10 November 2025
Share:
21:24
Actor Dharmendra/File image
Actor Dharmendra/File image
Dharmendra is under observation at a Mumbai hospital and is being continuously monitored, said wife Hema Malini on Monday, urging well-wishers to pray for the veteran actor's good health. 

"I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," Malini posted on X. 

The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for several days. 

An industry insider said Dharmendra remains serious but stable. 

"Dharamji's health is not in a great state," the insider told PTI on condition of anonymity. 

Son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the Sholay star was on ventilator. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

8 killed, 24 hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded
8 killed, 24 hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

LIVE! PM Modi discusses Delhi blast with Amit Shah
LIVE! PM Modi discusses Delhi blast with Amit Shah

'It felt as if we were all going to die, saw body parts on road'
'It felt as if we were all going to die, saw body parts on road'

Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.

Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery
Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery

Delhi Police have increased security measures across the city following the recovery of suspected ammonium nitrate and arms in Faridabad, Haryana. The heightened security includes increased surveillance at border points and sensitive zones.

Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed an interstate and transnational terror module of Jaish-e-Mohamamd and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits by arresting seven persons, including two doctors, and recovering arms and ammunition,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO