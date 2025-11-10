Dharmendra under observation, please pray for his health: Hema Malini

21:24

Actor Dharmendra/File image





"I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," Malini posted on X.





The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for several days.





An industry insider said Dharmendra remains serious but stable.





"Dharamji's health is not in a great state," the insider told PTI on condition of anonymity.





Son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the Sholay star was on ventilator. -- PTI

