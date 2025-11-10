HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi blast: Maharashtra on high alert, security tightened in Mumbai

Mon, 10 November 2025
Share:
21:34
image
A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra following a blast in a car parked near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening, and security has been beefed up at vital installations, the police said.

A senior police officer said a "precautionary alert" has been issued for Mumbai.

"All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents", a police official said.

Police are maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai, the official said.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the explosion that occurred on a busy evening when the area was teeming with people. 

The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

8 killed, 24 hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded
8 killed, 24 hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

LIVE! PM Modi discusses Delhi blast with Amit Shah
LIVE! PM Modi discusses Delhi blast with Amit Shah

'It felt as if we were all going to die, saw body parts on road'
'It felt as if we were all going to die, saw body parts on road'

Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.

Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery
Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery

Delhi Police have increased security measures across the city following the recovery of suspected ammonium nitrate and arms in Faridabad, Haryana. The heightened security includes increased surveillance at border points and sensitive zones.

Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed an interstate and transnational terror module of Jaish-e-Mohamamd and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits by arresting seven persons, including two doctors, and recovering arms and ammunition,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO