Delhi blast: Chandni Chowk market to be closed tomorrow

"The shops in Chandni Chowk will be closed on Tuesday as there is fear among traders after the blast," said Sanjay Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association.





Bhargaw, whose shop is a few hundred metres from the blast site, said the explosion was so strong that their entire building shook.





"There was chaos in the market as people started running," he said.





Following the incident, several traders' associations have sought increased security arrangements in crowded commercial areas.





The New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) said several abandoned cars are parked in Connaught Place inner circle parking lots.





"The parking lots are full of illegal hawkers' goods being used as storehouses. Pedestrian corridors are blocked by big stalls, leaving little room for movement or escape during emergencies. We have requested the NDMC enforcement wing and Delhi Police to take immediate action," Atul Bhargav of the NDTA said.





A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and injuring 24 others. -- PTI

