Deeply shocked over blast near Delhi's Red Fort: Mamata

"Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured," Banerjee said in a post on X.





Besides the fatalities, 24 people were injured in the high-intensity explosion that ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station in the national capital, officials said.





Several vehicles were also gutted in the blast. -- PTI

