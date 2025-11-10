Crude bomb explosion outside B'desh interim chief Yunus' Grameen bank

15:43





The attack was one of the many instances of sporadic violence that have hit Dhaka amid brewing tensions in Bangladesh's political landscape. Early on Monday, miscreants also exploded improvised bombs in front of a business outlet of one of Yunus' advisers and set two buses ablaze in the capital. Police said no casualty was reported in the attacks in front of Grameen Bank, and the Prabartana -- a business owned by fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhter.





"The bomb exploded in front of the Grameen Bank in the Mirpur area at around 3.45 am. Nobody has been arrested yet, but by now we have launched a campaign to track down the miscreants," the officer-in-charge of Mirpur police station told reporters.





Yunus founded the Grameen Bank in 1983 and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his work in poverty alleviation and poor women's empowerment through it.





According to police, the explosions in Prabartana at the Mohammadpur area occurred around 7:10 am, when two motorcycle-borne miscreants "hurled the crude bombs in front of the establishment, both of which exploded with loud bangs." One of the crude bombs also landed inside the premises of the outlet. Meanwhile, police said unidentified miscreants also exploded crude bombs at two places in the city's posh Dhanmondi area. -- PTI

Unidentified attackers exploded improvised bombs outside the head office of Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus' Grameen Bank overnight on Monday.