HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Committee to probe lapses in Bengaluru central jail, says minister

Mon, 10 November 2025
Share:
20:47
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara/File image
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara/File image
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Monday announced the formation of a committee led by additional director general of police (Law and Order) R Hitendra to probe the lapses in Bengaluru central jail. 

The announcement comes after videos surfaced purportedly showing inmates having access to smartphones and television sets in the central prison and them having smartphones, including a terror suspect, who is allegedly an ISIS recruiter, serial rapist Umesh Reddy and a gold smuggler. 

The committee includes inspector general of police Sandeep Patil and superintendents of police Amaranath Reddy and CB Rishyanth as members, Parameshwara told reporters after a high-level meeting with senior police officers. 

Further, the deputy commissioners and the superintendents of police of respective districts where major prisons are located in the state will serve as co-members of the panel, he said. 

The minister also announced transferring chief superintendent of Bengaluru Prison K Suresha, and the suspension of superintendent Imamsab Myageri and asssistant superintendent Ashok Bhajantri. 

Briefing reporters, Parameshwara said, "It has been decided that from now on an IPS officer will be in charge of Parappana Agrahara Jail (Bengaluru)." He added that a command centre will be set up in Bengaluru, connecting all the CCTV cameras in the jail. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

8 killed, 24 hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded
8 killed, 24 hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

LIVE! 'Saw body parts on road, several cars damaged'
LIVE! 'Saw body parts on road, several cars damaged'

Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery
Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery

Delhi Police have increased security measures across the city following the recovery of suspected ammonium nitrate and arms in Faridabad, Haryana. The heightened security includes increased surveillance at border points and sensitive zones.

Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed an interstate and transnational terror module of Jaish-e-Mohamamd and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits by arresting seven persons, including two doctors, and recovering arms and ammunition,...

'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'
'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'

'This will be a close election. At least now, it appears that the NDA has an edge.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO