Committee to probe lapses in Bengaluru central jail, says minister

20:47

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara/File image





The announcement comes after videos surfaced purportedly showing inmates having access to smartphones and television sets in the central prison and them having smartphones, including a terror suspect, who is allegedly an ISIS recruiter, serial rapist Umesh Reddy and a gold smuggler.





The committee includes inspector general of police Sandeep Patil and superintendents of police Amaranath Reddy and CB Rishyanth as members, Parameshwara told reporters after a high-level meeting with senior police officers.





Further, the deputy commissioners and the superintendents of police of respective districts where major prisons are located in the state will serve as co-members of the panel, he said.





The minister also announced transferring chief superintendent of Bengaluru Prison K Suresha, and the suspension of superintendent Imamsab Myageri and asssistant superintendent Ashok Bhajantri.





Briefing reporters, Parameshwara said, "It has been decided that from now on an IPS officer will be in charge of Parappana Agrahara Jail (Bengaluru)." He added that a command centre will be set up in Bengaluru, connecting all the CCTV cameras in the jail. -- PTI

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Monday announced the formation of a committee led by additional director general of police (Law and Order) R Hitendra to probe the lapses in Bengaluru central jail.